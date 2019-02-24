Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Battling illness
Luzardo is not at camp Sunday due to illness, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The absence comes two days after his spring debut against the Mariners on Friday, in which he allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one in an inning of work. He's scheduled to pitch again in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, though that plan could change if his throwing scheduled is altered by illness.
