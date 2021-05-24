Athletics manager Bob Melvin told Jim Duquette of MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Luzardo (finger) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday.
Luzardo is ready to take the next step forward in his recovery program for his fractured left pinkie finger after he used his full repertoire during a 50-pitch bullpen session Sunday, according to Shayna Rubin of The San Jose Mercury News reports. The southpaw could be cleared to push his pitch count up to the 60-to-75 range in the rehab start, which could be the only one he needs before the Athletics bring him back from the 10-day injured list. While Luzardo has been sidelined for the past three weeks, James Kaprielian has stepped into the rotation as Oakland's No. 5 starter.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Another bullpen coming Sunday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Throws 30 pitches Thursday•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Bullpen session on tap•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: No bullpens yet•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Plays light catch•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Out with fractured finger•