Luzardo fired 4.1 scoreless innings in a Cactus League tie with the Diamondbacks on Monday, allowing three hits and a walk while recording three strikeouts.

Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports Luzardo stuck mostly to fastballs and changeups while getting into the fifth inning, which the young left-hander labeled as "huge". Luzardo has now put together scoreless efforts in two of his three spring starts, and his final tune-up for the regular season could come in a simulated game according to manager Bob Melvin.