Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Breezes through spring debut
Luzardo started Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Padres, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit, no walks and recorded two strikeouts.
The promising southpaw consistently hit 95-97 mph with his fastball, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports, and he was able to retire the minimum number of batters after giving up a leadoff single. Luzardo made an immediate splash late last season out of the bullpen with his velocity and highly effective curveball, but he projects for the No. 4 slot in the starting rotation in 2020.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Makes impression in live BP•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Not on specific innings limit•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Nails down second save•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Multi-inning appearance in win•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Another short relief outing•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Remaining in bullpen•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stanton injury: How low does he go?
Giancarlo Stanton's latest injury could send his ADP tumbling, but it could also make him an...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, top sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Ranking bounce-back candidates
Looking deeper at track records can reveal big potential Fantasy value for players like these...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Who are the most underdrafted players in Fantasy Baseball, according to ADP? Scott White's...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, breakouts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Severino replacement options
Luis Severino's diagnosis is a major blow to the Yankees and a Fantasy landscape already short...