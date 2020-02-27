Luzardo started Tuesday's Cactus League loss to the Padres, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed a hit, no walks and recorded two strikeouts.

The promising southpaw consistently hit 95-97 mph with his fastball, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports, and he was able to retire the minimum number of batters after giving up a leadoff single. Luzardo made an immediate splash late last season out of the bullpen with his velocity and highly effective curveball, but he projects for the No. 4 slot in the starting rotation in 2020.