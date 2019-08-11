Luzardo (lat) fired three perfect innings in High-A Stockton's win over Rancho Cucamonga on Saturday, recording seven strikeouts.

Luzardo finished the dominant outing by striking out the side and worked up to 45 pitches overall. The southpaw has now collected 12 strikeouts across five innings over two starts since resuming his rehab assignment, and given his dominance Saturday, he could be headed up to a higher-level affiliate for his next start.

