Luzardo (finger) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session within the next couple days, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old has been playing catch from 120 feet and will progress to throwing bullpen sessions this week. Luzardo's return to mound work represents a significant benchmark in his rehab from a fractured finger, though he's likely still at least a couple weeks from returning from the injured list.