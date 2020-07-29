Luzardo is likely to pitch Wednesday in some capacity, most likely in relief, Susan Slusser and Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle report.

Prior to Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Rockies, manager Bob Melvin alluded to the possibility of Luzardo even taking the hill as a starter for Wednesday's matinee versus Colorado, which would have given scheduled starter Frankie Montas an extra day of rest. However, the Athletics skipper had couched that remark by noting "we'll see how the bullpen goes today and what we have available tomorrow." The A's ultimately called on the trio of Jordan Weems, Lou Trivino and J.B. Wendelken for five innings and 77 total pitches after Daniel Mengden completed four frames, and the rest of the bullpen was essentially deemed unavailable because of heavy use in the first four games of the season. Therefore, it's likely Luzardo offers the greatest value as a reliever Wednesday, as he last pitched Saturday and therefore brings a fresh arm.