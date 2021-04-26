Luzardo (1-2) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out eight in 6.2 innings to take the loss against the Orioles on Sunday.

Luzardo picked up his first win of the season in his last outing, but the left-hander allowed Austin Hays to homer in the second and fourth innings Sunday and was charged with the loss as a result. Through his first five starts of the season, Luzardo has posted a 5.40 ERA and 29:10 K:BB in 25 innings. He'll get another chance to face the Orioles at home Friday.