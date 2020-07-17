Luzardo (illness) has been cleared to rejoin his teammates and will report to camp Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo had been away from the team due to a positive COVID-19 test. He's been able to work out at home and was reportedly symptom-free, but he's likely still somewhat behind the rest of his teammates due to his lack of game action. Exactly what role he's able to handle at the beginning of the regular season remains to be seen.