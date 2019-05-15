Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Completes bullpen session
Luzardo tossed his first bullpen session Tuesday since being shut down in March with a strained left shoulder, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Rehabbing teammate Jharel Cotton labeled Luzardo's throwing session as "sharp," with minor-league pitching coordinator Gil Patterson echoing that sentiment. Luzardo has experienced no notable setbacks in his recovery from the shoulder issue, but the Athletics seem inclined to take things slowly with the prized lefty's rehab program nonetheless. For what it's worth, Slusser speculates that Luzardo likely won't be a rotation option for the Athletics until August or September, which would limit his appeal as a stash candidate in most fantasy leagues.
