Luzardo (shoulder) completed a 30-pitch simulated game Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo has been sidelined since mid-March with the left shoulder strain, but his progression to simulated games indicate he's nearing the end of his recovery. The Athletics have yet to announce the next step for the 21-year-old's rehab, but he could seemingly make his return to minor-league games within the next few weeks.

