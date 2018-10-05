General manager David Forst said Friday that Luzardo will be in the mix for a spot in Oakland's starting rotation during spring training, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

The top pitching prospect in the Athletics' system, Luzardo spent a majority of the 2018 campaign with Double-A Midland. During 16 starts with the club, he posted a 2.29 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 86 strikeouts in 78.2 innings. Luzardo was called up to Triple-A Nashville in early August, and wound up making four starts with the Sounds before the end of the season. The 21-year-old left-hander pairs above-average command with a mid-90s fastball, but will need to develop his curveball to become a top-line starter.