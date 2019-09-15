Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Could get starting opportunity
Luzardo could get a chance to start after Mike Fiers left Saturday's game against the Rangers with nerve irritation, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Luzardo was used in a multi-inning relief role in his only big-league appearance to date. The Athletics don't necessarily need to replace Fiers in the rotation any time soon, as they've been going with a six-man rotation lately and have off days coming up Thursday and the following Monday. Still, the team could be looking for an excuse to see what Luzardo can do as a starter, so there's a chance he's given an opportunity.
