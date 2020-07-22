Manager Bob Melvin pronounced Luzardo as regular-season ready following his performance in Monday's live batting practice against Ramon Laureano, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo will open the season as a reliever after a delayed arrival in summer camp due to a positive COVID-19 test. The left-hander could see action as soon as the first or second game of the season-opening series versus the Angels, which begins Friday night at Oakland Coliseum.