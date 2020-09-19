Luzardo (3-2) earned the win Saturday against the Giants after striking out seven and allowing five hits and zero walks over six scoreless innings.

The young southpaw scattered five singles as he generated 15 swinging strikes on 90 pitches. Luzardo has a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 59:14 K:BB through 56 innings and lines up for his final start of the regular season next weekend versus the Mariners.