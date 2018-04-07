Luzardo gave up one run on four hits and one walk in 4.2 innings while striking out six in his debut start for High-A Stockton.

While he has never pitched at Low-A, it was not surprising to see him aggressively assigned to High-A, as he really impressed evaluators this spring. Luzardo has a complete repertoire with the potential for three plus pitches and plus command. As long as the talented southpaw stays healthy, he should cruise through the minors, and could finish the year at Triple-A or even in the big leagues.