Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Dominant in Cal League debut
Luzardo gave up one run on four hits and one walk in 4.2 innings while striking out six in his debut start for High-A Stockton.
While he has never pitched at Low-A, it was not surprising to see him aggressively assigned to High-A, as he really impressed evaluators this spring. Luzardo has a complete repertoire with the potential for three plus pitches and plus command. As long as the talented southpaw stays healthy, he should cruise through the minors, and could finish the year at Triple-A or even in the big leagues.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...