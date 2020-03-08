Luzardo started a Cactus League win over the Mariners on Saturday, recording eight strikeouts over 3.1 innings while allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk.

As his final line indicates, the Mariners had few answers for Luzardo, whose only true blemish was a run-scoring double he allowed to Cal Raleigh in the second inning. Chris Haft of MLB.com reports Luzardo consistently flummoxed the Mariners with a mix of sliders, curveballs and changeups alongside a fastball that consistently remained in the 96-97-mph range. Notably, the aforementioned two-bagger by Raleigh brought home the only run Luzardo has allowed through his first 8.1 spring innings, leaving him firmly in control of his destiny for a spot in the starting rotation to open the season.