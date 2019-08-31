Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Double-digit Ks at Las Vegas
Luzardo allowed an earned run on six hits over six innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Tacoma on Friday. He struck out 10.
Luzardo worked up to 93 pitches overall, so Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports he's not expected to be included in the first wave of callups upon roster expansion Sunday. However, the promising southpaw appears to be completely over the lat injury that previously plagued him, and his dominant outing Friday corroborates that he's regained his stride at the Triple-A level following a rocky return to action with the Aviators four starts ago.
More News
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Another strong showing•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Much improved in latest start•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Rocky return to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Ready to return to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Brilliant in latest rehab start•
-
Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Will throw again Saturday•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....