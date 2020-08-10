Luzardo (1-0) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings in a win over the Astros on Sunday.

The lefty said his slider "felt weird out of [his] hand" early on, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com, but he eventually found his feel for the pitch and used it to put away several hitters en route to his first major-league win. This was Luzardo's second career start after he broke in as a reliever down the stretch last year and again this season after a delayed arrival to summer camp. Now healthy and built up (89 pitches Sunday), Luzardo seems ready to fulfill his promise as one of the game's top pitching prospects. He gets the Giants in San Francisco next weekend.