Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Earns first save in three innings
Luzardo gave up one run on two hits and two walks while striking out four through three innings to earn the save in a 6-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday.
Luzardo had a ridiculous 10 swinging strikes on only 47 pitches and posted a nice performance to record his first three-inning save. Luzardo has been impressive so far and could be in line to get a start this week. The 21-year-old has a 3.00 ERA and a 6:2 K:BB through two appearances this season.
