Luzardo (0-1) gave up five earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out eight in five innings against the Astros on Friday. He took the loss.

The Astros seemed to either be striking out or getting a hit off the young southpaw in this one. He logged scoreless frames in the first, second and fifth innings but gave up a three-run homer to Alex Bregman in the third and a solo shot to Yuli Gurriel followed by a Michael Brantley RBI double in the fourth. The Astros didn't seem to have much trouble squaring up Luzardo's four-seamer in this one, according to Melissa Lockard of The Athletic. He will take the hill Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.