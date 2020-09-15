Luzardo didn't factor into the decision during a 6-5 loss to the Mariners in the first game of Monday's doubleheader, giving up four runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- over 4.2 innings. He struck out seven without walking a batter.

The young southpaw blanked Seattle for three innings, but a Luis Torrens solo shot in the fourth set the stage for a rally in the fifth that chased Luzardo from the game. He's now served up five homers in his last two starts, inflating his ERA to 4.32, but his 52:14 K:BB through 50 innings on the year remains strong. Luzardo will look to rebound in his next outing Sunday, at home against the Giants.