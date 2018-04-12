Luzardo struck out a career-high 10 batters Wednesday while allowing one run on two hits and three walks over five innings for High-A Stockton.

The five innings matched a career high for the 20-year-old southpaw. He now has 16 strikeouts in 9.2 innings this season, leading the California League with a 42.1 percent strikeout rate. Luzardo already looks like he needs more of a challenge, so expect a promotion to Double-A in the coming weeks.