Luzardo gave up two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out five in five innings in his debut for Double-A Midland on Tuesday in Corpus Christi.

He gave up two runs in the first inning, but was able to settle down, retiring 15 of the final 17 batters he faced. Luzardo has been on a meteoric rise as a prospect, skipping Low-A completely, dominating in three starts and High-A and joining the Double-A rotation in late April of his age-20 season. He should put on a show all summer in the Texas League, possibly reaching Triple-A before the end of 2018.