Luzardo struggled in 4.1 innings of work Wednesday, allowing four earned runs. He gave up five hits and walked two while striking out two in a victory over the Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS.

Luzardo battled through 4.1 innings as he threw 44 of his 73 pitches for strikes. The 23-year-old rookie has struggled in both of his postseason starts, allowing a combined seven runs in 7.2 innings of work. The left-hander had a 4.12 ERA and 1.27 WHIP during the regular season and his next chance at taking the mound will be if the Athletics can advance to the ALCS.