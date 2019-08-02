Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Feeling good after sim game
Luzardo (lat) felt healthy after pitching two innings in a sim game Thursday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The southpaw has been on the 10-day injured list since July 3, and could still be a few weeks away from a return, but it's encouraging to see good reports after his sim game. His next step could be a rehab appearance at the rookie level, although a timetable is unclear at this time as he works his way back to Triple-A Las Vegas. In 12.1 innings at the Triple-A level this year, Luzardo carries an ERA of 3.65 with a 14:2 K:BB.
