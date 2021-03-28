Athletics manager Bob Melvin confirmed that Luzardo would start the team's second game of the season Friday against the Astros, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo was left off the Athletics' Cactus League pitching schedule this weekend, instead making his final start of the spring in a simulated game Saturday. With Melvin indicating that Luzardo came out of the outing without incident, the lefty should be ready to handle a fairly normal workload in his 2021 debut. Over his three official spring starts, Luzardo gave up six runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks while striking out 11 in 10.2 innings.