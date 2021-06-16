Luzardo secured his first hold in a win over the Angels on Tuesday, allowing a solo home run over one inning.

Luzardo surrendered his fifth home run over his last four appearances when Shohei Ohtani slugged a 429-foot shot to right field, but he was able to otherwise successfully navigate the frame to capture his first hold. The left-hander's recent troubles out of the bullpen -- he owns a 12.71 ERA across the 5.2 innings covering his last four appearances -- figure to delay his return to the starting rotation even further.