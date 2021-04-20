Luzardo will start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Alex Coffey of The Athletic reports.
Luzardo was scheduled to start Monday, but the contest was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. He'll aim to get back on track after allowing five runs in two of his first three starts of the 2021 campaign.
