Luzardo (1-3) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Orioles after allowing six runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while fanning one across three innings.

Luzardo failed to pitch more than three innings for the second time this season and has been struggling massively -- this was also the second time he ended with more walks than strikeouts. The left-hander, who has given up three or more earned runs in four of his six appearances to date, owns a 5.79 ERA with a 1.61 WHIP in 28 innings (six starts) so far.