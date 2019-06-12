Luzardo (shoulder) fired three scoreless innings in High-A Stockton's win over San Jose on Tuesday, allowing two hits and recording two strikeouts.

Luzardo's first rehab appearance couldn't have gone much better, with the right-hander firing 24 of his 33 pitches for strikes. Luzardo had been progressively building toward a rehab assignment in recent weeks with a diet of bullpen and live batting practice sessions, and most recently, a simulated game appearance. He'll likely slot in for at least another couple of rehab outings before activation is considered.