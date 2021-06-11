Luzardo allowed three earned runs on two home runs and also surrendered an additional hit over one inning in a loss to the Royals on Thursday.

The left-hander had a rough go of it during his one frame thanks to Jorge Soler and Andrew Benintendi, who both tagged him from homers. Luzardo has now allowed multiple earned runs in each of his last two relief appearances, yielding three round trippers overall during that three-inning stretch.