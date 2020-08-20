Luzardo (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the Diamondbacks after tossing 6.1 scoreless innings. He allowed four hits and two walks while fanning seven.

Luzardo has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his four starts this season and also posted a new season-high mark for strikeouts, while reaching the six-innings plateau for the first time. It was an encouraging outing for the hard-throwing lefty, who will try to build upon this performance in his next scheduled start -- set for Aug. 24 at Texas.