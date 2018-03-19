Luzardo (1-0) was brought over from minor-league camp and started Sunday's 14-0 Cactus League win over the White Sox, allowing two hits and recording a pair of strikeouts over 2.1 scoreless innings.

Obtained in the five-player deal with the Nationals that also yielded fellow prospect Sheldon Neuse and projected closer Blake Treinen, Luzardo has been impressive in a pair of spring outings. The southpaw's fastball hit the upper 90s against Chicago over his 40 pitches, which was his pre-set limit, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports. Just 20 years old, Luzardo could potentially start the season at High-A Stockton after an impressive five-start stint at Low-A Vermont (2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP) at the tail end of 2017 following his trade.