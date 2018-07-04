Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Impressive coreless streak at Double-A Midland
Luzardo currently has a scoreless streak of 15.1 innings that encompasses his last four starts at Double-A Midland, Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com reports.
The 20-year-old southpaw generated five innings of one-hit ball in his most recent start against Springfield on Tuesday, retiring the final 11 batters he faced in the process. Luzardo recently earned an All-Star designation in the Texas League for his impressive work since his April 24 promotion, which includes a 2.81 ERA and 64:14 K:BB over 57.2 innings for the Rockhounds.
