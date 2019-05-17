Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Late-May debut projected
Luzardo (shoulder) who has been throwing from 120 feet and completed a bullpen session earlier this week, is expected to begin pitching in minor-league games by the end of May, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The promising prospect has progressively been building up his workload since being shut down with a shoulder strain in March. Luzardo acquitted himself so impressively this past spring that it led to rumblings about a possible spot on the season-opening rotation, but his injury short-circuited any chance of that unfolding. He'll begin the season at Triple-A Las Vegas after generating a 7.31 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 16 innings at the Athletics' former Nashville affiliate last season, his first exposure to hitters at that level.
