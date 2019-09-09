Manager Bob Melvin told MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM that Luzardo, who is expected to be called up from Triple-A Las Vegas ahead of Monday's series opener in Houston, would likely work out of the Oakland bullpen initially. "The way our starters have been pitching I don't feel the need to have [Luzardo] start a game," Melvin said.

Melvin acknowledged that while Luzardo is stretched out and ready to handle a starter's workload, the strong results the team has received lately from the likes of Sean Manaea, Homer Bailey and Chris Bassitt lessens the need for Oakland to break the 21-year-old into the rotation, which already includes six pitchers. While Luzardo would probably represent an upgrade over some of the back-end rotation options, Melvin believes the flame-throwing lefty can provide plenty of value out of the bullpen down the stretch, likely as multi-inning reliever. Oakland has yet to find any consistently reliable relief arms beyond closer Liam Hendriks, so Luzardo could immediately get a look as a high-leverage, late-inning stopper in the mold of the Brewers' Josh Hader in 2018.