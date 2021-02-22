Luzardo worked on improving multiple aspects of his game during the offseason, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Despite putting together a rookie season that included a No. 2 ranking among first-year pitchers in strikeouts (59 over 59 innings) and a 3-2 record, the relentless Luzardo was far from satisfied, especially after also allowing seven earned runs across 7.2 innings in the postseason. The 23-year-old southpaw spent most of the offseason working on an aggressive strength and conditioning program with a focus on durability at a facility in Jupiter, Florida. Luzardo also worked tirelessly on repeating his mechanics and honed in heavily on refining his breaking ball after he neglected it somewhat last season, noting "now it's back to where it was" as spring training begins. Expectations naturally remain extremely elevated for Luzardo, who's in contention for an Opening Day start and who manager Bob Melvin already labels as a "top of the rotation starter."