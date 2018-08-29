Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: May be shut down for 2018
Luzardo was scratched from Wednesday's start for Triple-A Nashville, perhaps due to an innings restriction, Nashville Sounds' broadcaster Jeff Hem reports.
Luzardo has thrown 109.1 innings across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A this season after totaling 43.1 innings at rookie ball during 2017. The Athletics apparently have a ceiling of 125 innings for their young left-hander, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports, but at this point there has yet to be official confirmation the 20-year-old has been shut down for the season.
