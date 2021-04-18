Luzardo and the A's won't play the Twins on Monday since the game was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, Megan Ryan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

It's the third straight postponement for Minnesota as the organization continues to conduct additional testing and contact tracing after reporting multiple positive tests for the virus. The contest could be made up via a doubleheader Tuesday, and Luzardo figures to start one of those games if a twin bill is finalized.