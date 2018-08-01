Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Moving to Triple-A
Luzardo will be promoted to Triple-A Nashville for his next start, Julian McWilliams of The Athletic Bay Area reports.
Luzardo has been fantastic since being promoted to Double-A Midland in mid-April, with a 2.32 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 84:17 K:BB over 73.2 innings. The 20-year-old needed only 15 games at Double-A, but is unlikely to make the jump to the major-league club this season.
