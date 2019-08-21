Luzardo allowed an earned run on three hits and two walks over 4.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' win over Reno on Monday. He struck out five.

Luzardo bounced back nicely after getting bounced around for five runs (four earned) over 3.1 innings in his return to action from a lat injury last Thursday. The 21-year-old southpaw worked up to 70 pitches in Tuesday's outing and remains an option for the Athletics when rosters expand in September, if there's room for him to log consistent innings. Luzardo should still have a chance for two more starts in Las Vegas at minimum before the end of August, which would allow him to make more of a case for a promotion.