Luzardo earned his second hold by firing two perfect innings during which he recorded three strikeouts in a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

The left-handed phenom breezed through his pair of frames on 22 pitches, recording multiple strikeouts for the fifth time in as many big-league appearances. Thursday saw Luzardo take the hill with the shortest amount of time between appearances yet, as he'd just logged an inning (20 pitches) against the Angels on Tuesday. It also marked his return to multi-inning work following back-to-back single-frame turns. Factoring in the unblemished performance against Seattle, Luzardo now has a 1.80 ERA, 0.70 WHIP, 13:3 K:BB, one save and two holds across his first 10.0 big-league innings.