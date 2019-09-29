Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: Nails down second save
Luzardo gave up one hit and hit a batter in two scoreless innings Saturday against the Mariners en route to his second save of the season. He struck out three.
Luzardo made things somewhat interesting with two outs in the ninth, allowing a single to Tom Murphy, uncorking a wild pitch and then plunking Dylan Moore. However, he then got Tim Lopes to pop out to end the threat and secure a 1-0 victory. Liam Hendriks is still the closer heading into the postseason, but Luzardo has pitched exceedingly well since his callup and it's clear manager Bob Melvin already has a great deal of faith in the young lefty.
