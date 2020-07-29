Luzardo could start one of Oakland's three games this weekend in Seattle but could also make one more relief appearance, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Luzardo was expected to start for the Athletics this season before a positive COVID-19 test delayed his preseason buildup and forced him to the bullpen to start the year. He threw three scoreless innings out of the pen in his season debut Saturday and will evidently be in the rotation before too long, though whether or not he'll start over the weekend won't become clear until after Wednesday's game against the Rockies, as he could be needed in relief depending on how the game plays out.