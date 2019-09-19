Luzardo is slated to work multiple innings out of the bullpen in Friday's game against the Rangers, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Luzardo has been impressive through his first two big-league outings and last took the hill Sunday against the Rangers, a game in which he earned his first save. The Athletics have previously stated they want to stretch out Luzardo even further than the three innings he's logged in each of his first two appearances, so he could be in for a bump in that workload Friday in a piggyback role behind Mike Fiers.