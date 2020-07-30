Luzardo, who allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while recording five strikeouts over 3.2 innings in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday, will rejoin the starting rotation for his next trip to the mound, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "I think my arm is ready, especially after this outing," Luzardo said. "I think I'm ready in terms of strength and how I feel."

The left-hander worked up to 67 pitches in his long-relief appearance Wednesday, and manager Bob Melvin confirmed the heavy workload was by design. With Luzardo having corroborated his ability to essentially handle a starter's pitch count and notching swinging strikeouts on all five of his whiffs, manager Bob Melvin determined he's seen everything he needs to convince him the emerging southpaw is ready after his delayed arrival in summer camp. "You see a lot of bad swings off him," Melvin said. "The velocity and breaking ball is there. Throwing 2-2 changeups to lefties -- all his stuff looks great, and to have it in this fashion after missing significant time in summer camp is impressive." Given his level of usage Wednesday, Luzardo would likely line up for his first start either Sunday or Monday against the Mariners.