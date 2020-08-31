Luzardo won't make his next start until Thursday at the earliest, as the Athletics' next two games were postponed due to a COVID-19 case within the Oakland organization.

Luzardo had originally been scheduled to start Sunday against Houston, but that game became the first in a series of cancellations as the league tries to get a handle on how widespread the team's COVID-19 outbreak is. It remains to be seen how many more games will be scrapped, and it's not clear whether or not Luzardo will make the team's first start once Oakland is cleared to resume play.