Luzardo (finger) has continued playing catch from 60 feet over the last several days but has yet to throw a bullpen session, the Associated Press reports.

The left-hander has now played catch intermittently over the last seven days, so he should be inching closer to throwing off a mound. Going by the pace of his recovery thus far, Luzardo may have an outside chance of returning before the end of May, with his progress over the next 7-to-10 days likely to be revelatory in that regard.