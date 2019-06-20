Athletics' Jesus Luzardo: No timetable for majors
Luzardo (shoulder), who'll make his next start for Triple-A Las Vegas, will need to do more than just build up his pitch count before being considered for a promotion to the big leagues, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports. "We want to make sure we get him to 100 pitches. But he's going to have to have results, he can't just go out there and pitch," manager Bob Melvin said. "If the results are there, we will look to try to get him here. I'm not going to put a timetable on it right now."
Luzardo racked up nine strikeouts and allowed an earned run over just four innings with High-A Stockton in a win over Modesto on Sunday in his most recent start, an outing in which he worked up to 52 pitches. However, as Melvin indicated, quality and quantity will both matter before Luzardo is given serious consideration for the big-league rotation. The promising southpaw struggled in his first exposure to Triple-A bats late last season, generating a 7.31 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 16 innings over four starts.
